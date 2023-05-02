AP source: Bills agree to 1-year deal with DT Poona Ford

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the move confirmed to The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills have reached an agreement to sign defensive tackle Kaylon “Poona” Ford to a one-year contract. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the contract has not yet been signed. The agreement was first reported by NFL Network. Ford is listed at 5-foot-11 and 310 pounds and joins the Bills after spending five seasons in Seattle, including the past four as a starter. Ford was regarded as one of the top defensive linemen available in free agency and fills an immediate depth need along Buffalo’s front.

