AP source: Auburn finalizing deal to hire Miss St AD Cohen

Auburn is finalizing a deal to hire Mississippi State athletic John Cohen to the same position for the SEC West rival school. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday that the school and Cohen were close to an agreement. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was not yet done. Cohen is in his seventh year as athletic direct at Mississippi State after a long career as a successful baseball coach.

