AP source: Alabama hiring Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees

Alabama is hiring Notre Dame assistant coach Tommy Rees to be its offensive coordinator. A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the deal is being finalized and still needs university approval. The South Bend Tribune was first to report that Rees was leaving his alma mater to join coach Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide. Rees is replacing Bill O’Brien, who left to take the offensive coordinator position under New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. The 30-year-old Rees is a former Notre Dame quarterback.

