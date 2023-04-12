AP source: ACC reaches 3-year extension deal with Phillips

A person with knowledge of the situation says the Atlantic Coast Conference has reached a three-year extension agreement with commissioner Jim Phillips. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league hasn’t publicly announced the agreement. ESPN first reported news of the extension, which would keep Phillips under contract into 2029. The league hired Phillips as the successor for the retiring John Swofford. He took over in February 2021. In the past year, Phillips has been working to improve the ACC’s financial standing amid a growing revenue gap behind the Big Ten and Southeastern conferences.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.