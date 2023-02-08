AP source: 49ers QB Purdy to undergo surgery Feb. 22

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
FILE - San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White applies pressure during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. This season revealed, like never before, a glaring amount of instability at quarterback in the NFL, whether because of injury — the reason for nearly half of all changes during the regular season, according to an AP analysis — or poor performance.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Avelar]

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will undergo surgery on his injured elbow later this month and should be fully recovered by training camp. A person familiar with the decision said Purdy will undergo the surgery on Feb. 22 to repair the torn ligament in his right elbow. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the decision. NFL Network first reported the decision on surgery that will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister, the team physician for the Texas Rangers.

