AP source: 49ers QB Brock Purdy to have surgery Friday

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — A person familiar with the plans says San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will undergo surgery Friday after swelling in his injured throwing elbow subsided. The person says the operation will be done in the Dallas area by Dr. Keith Meister. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the plans. Purdy was originally scheduled to have surgery on Feb. 22 but Meister delayed it because there was too much swelling in the right elbow. Meister met again with Purdy last week and cleared him for the operation to repair the torn ligament suffered in the NFC championship game.

