AP source: 49ers QB Brock Purdy to have surgery Friday

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
FILE - Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick, right, causes a fumble by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. Purdy's delayed surgery could happen early March 2023 if the swelling in his injured elbow has been reduced, general manager John Lynch said on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — A person familiar with the plans says San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will undergo surgery Friday after swelling in his injured throwing elbow subsided. The person says the operation will be done in the Dallas area by Dr. Keith Meister. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the plans. Purdy was originally scheduled to have surgery on Feb. 22 but Meister delayed it because there was too much swelling in the right elbow. Meister met again with Purdy last week and cleared him for the operation to repair the torn ligament suffered in the NFC championship game.

