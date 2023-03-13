AP source: 49ers agree to deal with Javon Hargrave

The San Francisco 49ers made a big addition to their stellar defense, agreeing to a four-year, $84 million contract with star defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. A person familiar with the deal said the sides reached agreement on the first day teams were allowed to negotiate with free agents from other teams. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract can’t be finalized until the start of the league year Wednesday. The deal with Hargrave included $40 million in guarantees and gives the Niners a top interior pass rusher to team with AP Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa on the edge.

