AP source: 49ers agree to 4-year deal with C Jake Brendel

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a four-year contract extension with starting center Jake Brendel before he could hit the open market. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the deal. NFL Network first reported the agreement and said it had a maximum value of $20 million and includes $8 million in guarantees. Brendel took over as the starter in San Francisco last season and helped stabilize the interior of the offensive line.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.