AP Pro Football Writers rank top 5 head coaches and players by position

A panel of nine AP Pro Football Writers ranked NFL head coaches and players by position group, making their selections based on current status entering the 2023 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points, respectively. The writers based their evaluations on several factors ranging from statistics, overall accomplishments, age and injury history. Patrick Mahomes and two other players were unanimous choices at the top spot at their positions. Andy Reid was a near-unanimous choice as the No. 1 head coach.

