AP Player of the Week: Zach Edey averaged 25 points, 13 boards in leading No. 1 Purdue to Maui title

Zach Edey of No. 1 Purdue is The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s basketball for Week 3 of the season. The reigning AP national player of the year led the Boilermakers to wins over third-ranked Marquette, No. 10 Tennessee and No. 11 Gonzaga to win the Maui Invitational last week. Edey had a double-double with at least 20 points in each of the games, including 28 points and 15 rebounds in the championship game against the Golden Eagles. Tyler Thomas of Hofstra was the runner-up after after a 40-point game against High Point to win the Gulf Coast Showcase.

