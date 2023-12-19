AP player of the week: Tulane’s Kevin Cross has consecutive 20-point triple-doubles

Kevin Cross of Tulane is The Associated Press national player of the week after having consecutive triple-doubles against Furman and Southern last week. Cross had 25 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds against Furman on Thursday for the Green Wave’s first triple-double since 1996. He followed that up with another, putting up 20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds against Southern on Saturday. Cross joined Memphis’ Penny Hardaway (1992-93) as the only Division I players to have consecutive 20-point triple-doubles since assists became official in 1984.

