AP player of the week: Tulane’s Kevin Cross has consecutive 20-point triple-doubles

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - Tulane forward Kevin Cross (24) reacts after scoring a 3-point basket against Memphis during first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Cross of Tulane is The Associated Press national player of the week after having consecutive triple-doubles against Furman and Southern last week. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ron Jenkins]

Kevin Cross of Tulane is The Associated Press national player of the week after having consecutive triple-doubles against Furman and Southern last week. Cross had 25 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds against Furman on Thursday for the Green Wave’s first triple-double since 1996. He followed that up with another, putting up 20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds against Southern on Saturday. Cross joined Memphis’ Penny Hardaway (1992-93) as the only Division I players to have consecutive 20-point triple-doubles since assists became official in 1984.

