AP Player of the Week: Texas Tech’s Darrion Williams was perfect in rout of Kansas

Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams is The Associated Press national men’s college basketball player of the week after a perfect shooting performance in a rout of then-No. 6 Kansas last week. He was 12 for 12 from the field, hitting all four 3s, and 2 for 2 from the foul line in scoring a career-high 30 points. Williams also had 11 rebounds against the Jayhawks. Blake Hinson of Pittsburgh is the runner-up after scoring 27 points in a win over then-No. 21 Virginia, then hitting nine 3-pointers and scoring 41 points in a win over Louisville.

