AP Player of the Week: Terrence Edwards Jr. of James Madison keyed big upset in 3-0 start for Dukes

Terrence Edwards Jr. of James Madison is the Associated Press national player of the week in men’s basketball for Week 1 of the season. The 6-foot-6 swingman from Atlanta keyed the Dukes’ upset overtime win at then-No. 4 Michigan State, finishing with 24 points, five rebounds and three assists. Edwards averaged 21 points and 5.7 rebounds while hitting 21 of 23 free throws and 6 of 13 from 3-point range in three wins last week. James Madison was ranked in the AP Top 25 this week for the first time in program history after the three wins.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.