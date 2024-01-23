AP Player of the week: Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht averaged 32 points in a pair of wins

Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht is The Associated Press national men’s college basketball player of the week after averaging 32 points and six rebounds in a pair of wins. Knecht had 39 points and eight rebounds in an 85-66 win over Florida on Tuesday after scoring 36 against Georgia the week before to become the first SEC player since Shaquille O’Neal in 1991 to have consecutive 35-point games. Knecht followed up by scoring 25 points in a 91-71 win over Alabama on Saturday to become the fifth SEC player in the last 14 seasons to score at least 25 points in four straight games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.