AP Player of the Week: Rori Harmon of Texas averaged 18.5 points, 13.0 assists and 6.5 rebounds

Rori Harmon is The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball. She led Texas to two wins last week, averaging 18.5 points, 13.0 assists and 6.5 rebounds to go along with 3.0 steals. She had 27 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds in the Longhorns first-ever win over UConn. The runner-up was Yvonne Ejim of Gonzaga.

