AP Player of the Week: RJ Davis helps No. 3 North Carolina increase win streak to 10 straight

RJ Davis of No. 3 North Carolina is The Associated Press national college basketball player of the week after helping the Tar Heels run their winning streak to 10 straight last week. Davis had 36 points in a win over Wake Forest, the most points scored by a North Carolina player at the Dean Smith Center in more than 15 years, and scored 24 in a win over Florida State. The runner-up is Denver’s Tommy Bruner, who leads the nation in scoring. He had 49 points with eight assists in a win over South Dakota last week. That was the most points in Division I men’s basketball this season.

