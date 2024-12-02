AP Player of the Week: QB Kyle McCord shreds Miami defense in Syracuse’s first top-10 win since 2017

Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord is The Associated Press national player of the week in college football. The Ohio State transfer completed 26 of 36 passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-38 win over then-No. 8 Miami. The win knocked the Hurricanes out of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game and made way for Clemson to face SMU. McCord leads the nation with 360 yards passing per game. Runner-up for player of the week is Hawaii freshman Micah Alejado. He threw for 469 yards and five touchdowns in his first start in a 38-30 win over New Mexico.

