AP Player of the Week: Penn State’s Tyler Warren set TE receiving record with 17 catches against USC
Penn State’s Tyler Warren is The Associated Press college football national player of the week. He caught 17 passes to tie the Football Bowl Subdivision record for receptions by a tight end in the Nittany Lions’ 33-30 overtime win at Southern California. His 224 receiving yards set a Penn State and Big Ten tight end record. Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel was runner-up after throwing for 341 yards and having a hand in three touchdowns in a 32-31 win over Ohio State. LSU’s Whit Weeks earned honorable mention for his 18 tackles against Mississippi, including a sack to force overtime.
