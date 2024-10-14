AP Player of the Week: Penn State’s Tyler Warren set TE receiving record with 17 catches against USC

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Penn State tight end Tyler Warren (44) makes a catch while being tackled by Southern California safety Kamari Ramsey (7) during second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marcio Jose Sanchez]

Penn State’s Tyler Warren is The Associated Press college football national player of the week. He caught 17 passes to tie the Football Bowl Subdivision record for receptions by a tight end in the Nittany Lions’ 33-30 overtime win at Southern California. His 224 receiving yards set a Penn State and Big Ten tight end record. Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel was runner-up after throwing for 341 yards and having a hand in three touchdowns in a 32-31 win over Ohio State. LSU’s Whit Weeks earned honorable mention for his 18 tackles against Mississippi, including a sack to force overtime.

