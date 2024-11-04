AP Player of the Week: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart tops Archie Manning’s record for total yards at 562
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart is The Associated Press national player of the week for his performance against Arkansas. Dart threw for a school-record 515 yards and rushed for 47 in the Rebels’ 63-31 win. His 562 total yards broke Archie Manning’s school-record of 540 set in 1969 against Alabama. Dart also threw six of the Rebels’ record-tying seven touchdown passes. Miami’s Cam Ward is runner-up for the award. He threw for 400 yards and five touchdowns in a 53-31 victory over Duke and orchestrated a third comeback from a double-digit deficit in the second half for the unbeaten Hurricanes.
