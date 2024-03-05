AP player of the week: North Carolina’s RJ Davis sets Smith Center scoring record

North Carolina’s RJ Davis is The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the week. The 6-foot senior guard broke the 38-year-old Dean Smith Center record by scoring 42 points in a close win over Miami. He had the most points by a North Carolina player since 1998 and became the first player since Michael Jordan in 1983 to outscore his teammates in a game. Davis hit 14 of 22 shots and went 7 for 11 from 3-point range in the win.

