AP player of the week: North Carolina’s RJ Davis sets Smith Center scoring record

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
North Carolina guard RJ Davis (4) drives to the basket against North Carolina State guard DJ Horne (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March. 2, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Seward]

North Carolina’s RJ Davis is The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the week. The 6-foot senior guard broke the 38-year-old Dean Smith Center record by scoring 42 points in a close win over Miami. He had the most points by a North Carolina player since 1998 and became the first player since Michael Jordan in 1983 to outscore his teammates in a game. Davis hit 14 of 22 shots and went 7 for 11 from 3-point range in the win.

