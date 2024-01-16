AP Player of the Week: New Orleans’ Jordan Johnson averages 38 points in 2 games

New Orleans guard Jordan Johnson is The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the week after averaging 38 points in two games last week. Johnson had 36 points, six assists, four steals and four rebounds in an 88-85 win over A&M-Commerce last Monday. He followed that up with 40 points, seven rebounds and three assists in an 83-80 win over A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday. Johnson made 10 of 15 shots, 6 of 7 from 3 and was 14 of 16 on free throws for the sixth-highest scoring game in program history.

