AP Player of the Week: New Mexico’s Dampier has hand in 4 TDs in 1st win over Top 25 foe since 2003

New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier is The Associated Press college football player of the week. Dampier’s third rushing touchdown with 23 seconds left gave the Lobos a 38-35 win over Washington State. He also threw for another score. He finished with 193 yards rushing and 174 yards passing as the Lobos beat a ranked team for the first time since 2003. South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers was runner-up. His 15-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds left gave the Gamecocks a 34-30 win over Missouri and punctuated a performance where the freshman threw for career highs of 353 yards and five TDs.

