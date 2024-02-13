AP Player of the Week: Nebraska’s Jaz Shelley leads team to comeback win over Iowa

Jaz Shelley of Nebraska is The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball. She scored 10 of her season-high 23 points in the final five minutes to help the Huskers erase a 14-point fourth quarter deficit and beat No. 2 Iowa, tying the highest ranked team that Nebraska has ever beaten. She made all four of her free throws in the final 19 seconds to seal the victory. Raegan Beers of Oregon State was runner-up.

