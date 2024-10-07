AP Player of the Week: Miami’s Cam Ward leads 4 straight TD drives to come back from 25 down vs. Cal

Miami’s Cam Ward is The Associated Press national player of the week in college football. The Hurricanes’ quarterback led his team back from 25 points down in the second half to win 39-38 at California. He led four touchdown drives to finish the game. Ward completed 35 of 53 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns and also scored on a 24-yard run. He passed for 249 yards in the fourth quarter alone. The runner-up is Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia. He generated 308 yards of total offense in the Commodores’ 40-35 upset of previously top-ranked Alabama.

