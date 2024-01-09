AP Player of the Week: Marcus Domask keeps No. 10 Illinois rolling along

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Illinois forward Marcus Domask (3) drives on Purdue guard Braden Smith (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

Marcus Domask of Illinois is The Associated Press player of the week after leading the Fighting Illini to a victory over Northwestern, then helping them hang tough with top-ranked Purdue in an 83-78 loss. The transfer from Southern Illinois has helped the Fighting Illini keep rolling after losing Terrence Shannon Jr. to a suspension. Yaxel Lendeborg of UAB is the runner-up after the junior college transfer ran a streak of at least 20 points and 15 rebounds to three straight games last week. Lendeborg had 23 points and 15 rebounds apiece in wins over UT-San Antonio and South Florida.

