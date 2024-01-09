AP Player of the Week: Marcus Domask keeps No. 10 Illinois rolling along

Marcus Domask of Illinois is The Associated Press player of the week after leading the Fighting Illini to a victory over Northwestern, then helping them hang tough with top-ranked Purdue in an 83-78 loss. The transfer from Southern Illinois has helped the Fighting Illini keep rolling after losing Terrence Shannon Jr. to a suspension. Yaxel Lendeborg of UAB is the runner-up after the junior college transfer ran a streak of at least 20 points and 15 rebounds to three straight games last week. Lendeborg had 23 points and 15 rebounds apiece in wins over UT-San Antonio and South Florida.

