AP Player of the Week: Kanaan Carlyle leads Stanford to upset of then-No. 4 Arizona

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Stanford head coach Jerod Haase, left, celebrates with guard Kanaan Carlyle (3) after a victory against Arizona in a NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Avelar]

Stanford freshman Kanaan Carlyle is The Associated Press national player of the week after scoring 28 points off the bench to help the Cardinal upset then-No. 4 Arizona 100-82 last week. It was the most points scored by a Stanford freshman since Chasson Randle had 30 points against Arizona State in the 2012 Pac-12 Tournament. Aboubacar Traore of Long Beach State is the runner-up after he had a career-high 23 points with 22 rebounds and six assists in a win over Cal State Fullerton.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.