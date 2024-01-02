AP Player of the Week: Jaylyn Sherrod of Colorado had career-high 34 points in win over Utah

Jaylyn Sherrod of Colorado is The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball. She had a career-high 34 points as well as six steals, four rebounds and four assists in the fifth-ranked Buffaloes win over then-No. 12 Utah. The runner-up was Ta’Niya Latson of Florida State.

