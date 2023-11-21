AP Player of the Week: Hunter Dickinson of No. 1 Kansas starred in marquee win vs. No. 16 Kentucky

Hunter Dickinson of No. 1 Kansas is The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s basketball for Week 2 of the season. The 7-foot-2, 260-pound transfer from Michigan had a game-high 27 points and a career-high 21 rebounds as the Jayhawks rallied from 14 down to beat Kentucky. Those 21 rebounds are tied for the most in any Division I game this year. It was the first 25/20 game for any Kansas player in nearly 12 years. Creighton’s Trey Alexander was runner-up after nearly posting a triple-double in a win against Iowa.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.