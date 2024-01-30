AP Player of the Week: Georgia Amoore helps Virginia Tech win two ACC games

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Virginia Tech's Georgia Amoore drives against Georgia Tech in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Gentry]

Georgia Amoore of Virginia Tech is The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball. She returned from a head injury and had 24 points and 13 assists against Georgia Tech. Amoore followed that up with a 29-point effort in a win over Syracuse. The runner-up was Cameron Brink of Stanford.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.