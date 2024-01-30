AP Player of the Week: Georgia Amoore helps Virginia Tech win two ACC games

Georgia Amoore of Virginia Tech is The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball. She returned from a head injury and had 24 points and 13 assists against Georgia Tech. Amoore followed that up with a 29-point effort in a win over Syracuse. The runner-up was Cameron Brink of Stanford.

