AP player of the week: Florida Atlantic’s Johnell Davis scores 35 in win over No. 4 Arizona

Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis is The Associated Press national player of the week after scoring 35 points in the seventh-ranked Owls’ double-overtime win over No. 4 Arizona in Las Vegas. Davis made 15 of 27 shots, had three assists and three steals in one of Florida Atlantic’s biggest regular-season wins. The Owls moved up seven spots in this week’s AP Top 25 for their highest ranking as a program.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.