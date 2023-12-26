AP player of the week: Florida Atlantic’s Johnell Davis scores 35 in win over No. 4 Arizona

Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1) drives the ball against Arizona guard Kylan Boswell (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lucas Peltier]

Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis is The Associated Press national player of the week after scoring 35 points in the seventh-ranked Owls’ double-overtime win over No. 4 Arizona in Las Vegas. Davis made 15 of 27 shots, had three assists and three steals in one of Florida Atlantic’s biggest regular-season wins. The Owls moved up seven spots in this week’s AP Top 25 for their highest ranking as a program.

