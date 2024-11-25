AP Player of the Week: Devin Neal runs for 207 yards and totals 4 TDs in Kansas’ win over Colorado

Kansas running back Devin Neal is The Associated Press college football player of the week. The senior ran for 207 yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 37 carries and caught four passes for 80 yards and a TD in the Jayhawks’ 37-21 win over Colorado. Neal’s rushing total was the second highest of his career and made him the first player in program history to surpass 1,000 yards in three seasons. The game marked the second time in his career he scored four total touchdowns and the fourth time he ran for three scores.

