AP Player of the Week: Cotie McMahon of Ohio State helps Buckeyes beat Iowa

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Ohio State's Cotie McMahon, right, and Jace Sheldon, left, celebrate near the end of overtime as Ohio State defeats Iowa in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]

Cotie McMahon of Ohio State is The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball. She scored a career-high 33 points and added 12 rebounds to help the Buckeyes beat No. 2 Iowa in overtime. The win was Ohio State’s third over a ranked opponent and gave the Hawkeyes their first loss in the Big Ten. The runner-up was Kiki Iriafen of Stanford.

