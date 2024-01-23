AP Player of the Week: Cotie McMahon of Ohio State helps Buckeyes beat Iowa

Cotie McMahon of Ohio State is The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball. She scored a career-high 33 points and added 12 rebounds to help the Buckeyes beat No. 2 Iowa in overtime. The win was Ohio State’s third over a ranked opponent and gave the Hawkeyes their first loss in the Big Ten. The runner-up was Kiki Iriafen of Stanford.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.