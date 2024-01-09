AP Player of the Week: Caitlin Clark of Iowa has buzzer-beater and triple-double in two wins

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 9 of the season:

CAITLIN CLARK, Iowa

The 6-foot senior guard from Des Moines, Iowa, averaged 34.5 points, 7.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds to help the Hawkeyes go 2-0 on the week. She hit a deep buzzer-beating 3-pointer to help the Hawkeyes top Michigan State and then followed that up with her 14th career triple-double in a win over Rutgers. Clark also won the award the first week of the season.

RUNNER-UP

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech. The graduate student center from Summerfield, North Carolina, scored the game-winning basket with 0.9 seconds left to help the Hokies top previously unbeaten NC State. She averaged 27 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 71.4% in two wins. Kitley also became the school’s all-time leader in minutes played.

HONORABLE MENTION

Cameron Brink, Stanford; Rickea Jackson, Tennessee; Dazia Lawrence, Charlotte.

KEEP AN EYE ON

Elyssa Coleman of UTSA. Had a career-high 32 points and 19 rebounds in a win over Wichita State that was the Roadrunners’ first conference victory since joining the American. She became the first member of the team to have at least 19 rebounds since 2016, tying her for the fifth-best single-game performance in school history.

AP voters: Pat Eaton-Robb, Doug Feinberg, Pete Iacobelli, Teresa M. Walker, Joe Reedy, John Zenor.

