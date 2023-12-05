AP Player of the Week: Boo Buie of Northwestern starred in upset of then-No. 1 Purdue

Boo Buie of Northwestern is The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s basketball for Week 4 of the season. Buie scored 31 points and had nine assists with no turnovers in an overtime win against then-No. 1 Purdue last week. He also had 23 points with seven assists in a win against Northern Illinois. North Carolina guard RJ Davis was the runner-up after scoring 27 points in wins against both then-No. 10 Tennessee and Florida State. The week also included Southern guard Tai’Reon Joseph leading a road upset of a ranked Mississippi State team.

