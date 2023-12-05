AP Player of the Week: Boo Buie of Northwestern starred in upset of then-No. 1 Purdue

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Northwestern guard Boo Buie (0) drives to the basket past Purdue guard Ethan Morton (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh]

Boo Buie of Northwestern is The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s basketball for Week 4 of the season. Buie scored 31 points and had nine assists with no turnovers in an overtime win against then-No. 1 Purdue last week. He also had 23 points with seven assists in a win against Northern Illinois. North Carolina guard RJ Davis was the runner-up after scoring 27 points in wins against both then-No. 10 Tennessee and Florida State. The week also included Southern guard Tai’Reon Joseph leading a road upset of a ranked Mississippi State team.

