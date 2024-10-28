AP Player of the Week: Backup Cooper Legas’ 5 TD passes lead Tulsa back from 28-point deficit in win

Tulsa backup quarterback Cooper Legas is The Associated Press national player of the week in college football for Week 9. Legas threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Hurricane back from a 28-point halftime deficit to beat UTSA 46-45. The graduate transfer from Utah State replaced Kirk Francis on Tulsa’s first full possession of the second quarter. Texas A&M freshman Marcel Reed was runner-up for the award. He replaced an ineffective Conner Weigman in the third quarter against LSU and became the first Aggies quarterback to score three touchdowns in a game since 2008.

