AP Player of the Week: Ayoka Lee of Kansas State averaged 21 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks

Ayoka Lee is the Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball. She led Kansas State to two wins last week, averaging 21 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. She had 22 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 9 of 14 from the field in an upset win at then-No. 2 Iowa last week. The runner-up was Cameron Brink of Stanford.

