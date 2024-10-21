AP Player of the Week: Army’s Bryson Daily accounts for 6 touchdowns against East Carolina

Army quarterback Bryson Daily is The Associated Press college football player of the week for his performance against East Carolina. The Black Knights quarterback rushed for five touchdowns and threw for another in a 42-28 victory. That made him the first Army player to account for six TDs in a game since 1916. Daily’s five rushing touchdowns tied the program record for most in a game. Miami’s Cam Ward is runner-up for his four-touchdown, 300-yard passing game against Louisville. Navy’s Dashaun Peele is among the players to receive an honorable mention for running back two interceptions for touchdowns.

