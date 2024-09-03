AP Player of the Week: Arizona’s McMillan records first 300-yard receiving game since ’22 Rose Bowl

Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is the Associated Press college football player of the week. The third-year player and AP preseason All-American set the school record with 304 yards receiving and tied another with four touchdown catches in the Wildcats’ 61-39 win over New Mexico. It was the first 300-yard receiving game in the Bowl Subdivision since Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba amassed 347 against Utah in the 2022 Rose Bowl. Ashton Jeanty was runner-up to McMillan for the honor. He set Boise State records with 267 yards rushing and six touchdowns in a win at Georgia Southern.

