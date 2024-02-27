AP Player of the Week: Arizona’s Esmery Martinez helped team to road sweep of Stanford and Cal

Esmery Martinez of Arizona is The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball. The fifth-year forward had 17 points and nine rebounds in the Wildcats’ win over then-No. 3 Stanford. It was Arizona’s first road win over the Cardinal since 2001. She followed that up with a 20-point, nine-rebound, seven-assist effort against California a few days later. The runner-up was Angel Reese of LSU.

