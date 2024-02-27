AP Player of the Week: Arizona’s Esmery Martinez helped team to road sweep of Stanford and Cal

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Arizona forward Esmery Martinez, right, grabs the ball in front of Arizona guard Courtney Blakely, left, and Stanford forward Kiki Iriafen, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Chiu]

Esmery Martinez of Arizona is The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball. The fifth-year forward had 17 points and nine rebounds in the Wildcats’ win over then-No. 3 Stanford. It was Arizona’s first road win over the Cardinal since 2001. She followed that up with a 20-point, nine-rebound, seven-assist effort against California a few days later. The runner-up was Angel Reese of LSU.

