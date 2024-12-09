AP Player of the Week: Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo put up big numbers again in Big 12 title game

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo is The Associated Press national player of the week in college football. Skattebo continued his late-season tear with 170 yards rushing, 208 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in the Sun Devils’ 45-19 win over Iowa State in the Big 12 championship game. He averaged better than 10 yards per rushing attempt and had three carries of more than 20 yards. Boise State running back and Heisman Trophy hopeful Ashton Jeanty was runner-up for the award. He rushed for 209 yards and a touchdown in a 21-7 win over UNLV in the Mountain West championship game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.