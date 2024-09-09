AP Player of the Week: Arizona St. workhorse Cam Skattebo runs for career-high 262 against Bulldogs

Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo is the Associated Press national player of the week after running for a career-high 262 yards and finishing with 297 all-purpose yardsagainst Mississippi State. Skattebo’s 33 carries are the FBS single-game high so far. Illinois defensive back Xavier Scott was in on three take-aways, including a pick-6, and had a sack and eight solo tackles in a win over Kansas. Northern Illinois’s Cade Haberman drew notice for his two blocked field goals in the upset of Notre Dame.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.