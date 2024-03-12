AP Player of the Week: Antonio Reeves of Kentucky shines in pair of wins

Antonio Reeves of Kentucky is The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the week after shining in a pair of wins that catapulted the Wildcats into the top 10. His biggest performance came in a win over then-No. 4 Tennessee, when he had 27 points and seven rebounds for his seventh straight game of at least 20 points. Zach Edey of Purdue was runner-up for the final award of the 2023-24 season. Edey had 28 points in a win over then-No. 12 Illinois and 25 points and 14 rebounds in a win over Wisconsin. Cormac Ryan of North Carolina, L.J. Cryer of top-ranked Houston and DaRon Holmes II of Dayton earned honorable mentions.

