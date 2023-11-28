AP Player of the Week: Aneesah Morrow of LSU averaged 27.3 points and 10 rebounds

Aneesah Morrow is The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball. She led LSU to three wins last week, averaging 27.3 points and 10 rebounds. The transfer from DePaul had 37 points and 16 boards to help LSU hold off Virginia 76-73 in the Cayman Islands Classic. The runner-up was Cameron Brink of Stanford.

