AP Player of the Week: Alissa Pili of Utah averaged 34 points while shooting 67.5% from the field

Alissa Pili of Utah is The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball. She led the Utes to a split of two games last week, averaging 34 points while shooting 67.5% from the field and 60% from behind the 3-point line. She had 37 points in a loss to No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday. The runner-up was Caitlin Clark of Iowa.

