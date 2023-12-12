AP Player of the Week: Alissa Pili of Utah averaged 34 points while shooting 67.5% from the field

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Utah forward Alissa Pili (35) is guarded by South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jessica Hill]

Alissa Pili of Utah is The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball. She led the Utes to a split of two games last week, averaging 34 points while shooting 67.5% from the field and 60% from behind the 3-point line. She had 37 points in a loss to No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday. The runner-up was Caitlin Clark of Iowa.

