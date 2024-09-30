AP Player of the Week: Alabama’s Jalen Milroe wins top honors for 2nd time in 3 weeks

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is the Associated Press national player of the week in college football for the second time in three weeks. His late 75-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Williams put the Crimson Tide in front for good in a 41-34 win over Georgia after they had blown a 28-point first-half lead. Milroe finished 27 of 33 for a career-high 374 yards and two touchdowns, and he ran for a season-high 117 yards and two scores. Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty and UNLV’s Hajj-Malik Williams also were candidates for the weekly award.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.