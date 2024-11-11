AP Player of the Week: Alabama’s Jalen Milroe ran for career highs of 185 yards, 4 TDs against LSU

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is The Associated Press national player of the week in college football. Milroe ran 12 times for career highs of 185 yards and four touchdowns and completed 12 of 18 passes for 109 yards in a 42-13 win at LSU. Milroe set the school season record with 16 rushing touchdowns. His 72-yard rushing touchdown against LSU was the longest TD run of his career. Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty is the runner-up. He topped 200 yards for the fourth time this season. He had 209 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-21 win over Nevada.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.