AP Player of the Week: Alabama’s Jalen Milroe has hand in 5 TDs against Wisconsin and 14 for season

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is The Associated Press national player of the week in college football for his performance in a 42-10 win at Wisconsin. He threw for three touchdowns and ran for two. Milroe has had a hand in 14 touchdowns through three games and he’s the first Football Bowl Subdivision player to have multiple rushing and passing TDs in three straight games since 2012. Texas’ Arch Manning was runner-up. He threw for 223 yards and four touchdowns and added a 67-yard TD run in a 56-7 win over UTSA in relief of the injured Quinn Ewers.

