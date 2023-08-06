AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights

Sweden's team celebrate after defeating the United States in a penalty shootout in their Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hamish Blair]

The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is showcasing some of the best soccer on the planet — and some of the best photographs. Associated Press photographers are covering every match at the month-long tournament, including the defending champion U.S. team’s elimination in the round of 16 against Sweden, as well as Netherlands’ win over South Africa, Japan’s win over Norway and Spain’s drubbing of Switzerland to advance to the quarterfinals.

