AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights

The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is showcasing some of the best soccer on the planet — and some of the best photographs. Associated Press photographers are covering every match at the month-long tournament, including Morocco’s win over Colombia that sent them to the knockout rounds and Germany’s tie with South Korea that eliminated the No. 2-ranked team in the world.

