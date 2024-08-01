AP PHOTOS: Table tennis players at the Paris Olympics keep their eyes on the ball

PARIS (AP) — Table tennis at the Paris Olympics has reached the knockout rounds for singles play, with men’s and women’s medals set to be handed out this weekend.

Felix Lebrun of France won again Thursday to book a spot in the semifinals. Kanak Jha became the first U.S. men’s player to reach the quarterfinals, doing so in a tournament that has featured some surprises. World No. 1-ranked Wang Chuqin of China lost in the round of 32.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Follow AP visual journalism: AP Images Blog, Instagram, Twitter

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.